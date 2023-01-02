Mohamed Salah has even more records ahead of him tonight when Liverpool visit Brentford, including the one currently held by Michael Owen.

If Salah scores, he will become the Reds’ top scorer on the road in the Premier League era.

He is currently 55 years old, along with Owen.

Thanks to Salah’s goal, he will also become Liverpool’s seventh goalscorer in history. He has 172, on the level of Kenny Dalglish.

In this meeting here last season, Salah scored his 100th league goal for the club in his 151st game. His current account is 125.

On the rise?

For the first time since May 2022, Liverpool is aiming to win a third consecutive league victory on the road.

They can win a fifth league match in a row for the first time since April 2022, when they won 10 matches in a row.

New Year’s Grief

The Reds have won their first league game in a calendar year in only one of the last four seasons and none of the last two.

Jurgen Klopp’s team lost 1-0 at Southampton in 2021 and drew 2-2 with Chelsea last year.

Since 1954, Liverpool have played on this day 15 times, winning eight and losing just once.

Adrian was in the opponent’s goal in that 2-0 defeat to West Ham in 2016.

Gtech Fortress

Seven of Brentford’s 13 league wins last season were at home, and this season they have won three of their eight matches in the top division at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Their home wins were against Manchester United (4-0), Leeds (5-2) and Brighton (2-0).

Their only defeat in eight home games came in September when they lost 3-0 to Arsenal.

However, they have not won in their last three matches at home in a 0-0 draw with Chelsea, 1-1 with Wolverhampton and 2-2 with Tottenham.

Brentford ‘s record run

At West Ham on Friday, Brentford set a new Premier League club record by losing six games in a row.

They haven’t had a longer unbeaten streak in the top division since a series of six from February to March 1939.

The last time they lost was on October 23, when they lost 4-0 to Aston Villa.

A 2-0 win over West Ham three days ago allowed them to maintain their first dry result in seven games in all competitions.

Ex-Red in action

Sergi Canos has played for Liverpool once in three years at Anfield — he came on as an 80th-minute substitute in a 1-1 draw with West Brom on the last day of the 2015/16 season.

Last season he had the honour of scoring Brentford’s first Premier League goal.

Today’s judge

Last season, Stuart Attwell oversaw a 3-3 draw between the teams at this stadium.

The top scorers of this season

Brentford: Tony, 13, Dasilva, 3, Mbeumo, 3, Wissa, 3, Janelt, 2, Mi, 2, Beh Sorensen, 1, Jensen, 1, Lewis-Potter, 1, Norgaard, 1

Liverpool: Salah, 16, Firmino, 9, Nunez, 9, Diaz, 4, goals, 4, Alexander-Arnold, 3, Carvalho, 3, Elliott, 3, Van Dijk, 2, Baisetic, 1, Matip, 1