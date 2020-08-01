Mnet Suggests that BTS Reveal in ‘I-LAND’?

The Mnet survival program ‘I-LAND’ which collaborates with Big Hit Entertainment agencies provides footage of the surprises that are being prepared.

On Friday (31/07), Mnet released a new video by inserting the title ‘BTS, Into the I-LAND’) and the BTS logo and on August 14, 2020 on the cover.

The short video of less than 50 seconds shows a video where the participants of the survival program express their views of the BTS boy group.

Neither Mnet nor the ‘I-LAND’ program provided details regarding the teaser that was released, but many fans suspected that BTS would appear on the show on that date.

What do you think of the meaning of this teaser released by Mnet?



