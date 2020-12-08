Mnet responds to criticism for treating idols at 2020 MAMA

The Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony was mired in a new controversy due to complaints from fans about the experience that idols had during the event.

The end-of-the-year events always fill with excitement fans who look forward to seeing their favorite groups and singers perform on a big stage and receive recognition for their work, but the discomfort was present when many noticed that the MAMA 2020 they did not treat the idols properly.

From the day of the awards, some photos of the group members waiting in the parking lot and inside their cars were released, putting on makeup with the help of phone flashes and some even took their time to broadcast live with their followers or share some images.

Criticism increased when the backstage images of the actors in charge of presenting the awards showed that they had at their disposal ideal spaces to wait their turn on stage, as well as a catering service.

MNET’S RESPONSE TO THE CRITICISM FOR MAMA 2020

No Cut News revealed to the public that, according to a representative from the Mnet Asian Music Awards, the site where the event was held is under construction, so there was not enough space to be used. Due to the security regulations in the face of new cases of contagion, they decided not to give everyone present access to the waiting rooms, since it would be risky to gather so many people.

Her statement revealed that the idols did not need to rehearse because the performances had been pre-recorded, so it was decided to give the available waiting areas to the actors in charge of presenting the awards, but she assured that the catering service was offered for everyone.

This was not the only discomfort expressed through social networks by fans of K-Pop groups, criticism for the time given to each group, distribution of presentations and the choice of some winners were another factor that has given much to talk about, but as if that were not enough, it has also brought back memories of the problems that existed in other editions.



