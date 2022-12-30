Here we are, the Cocks from PENTAGON appears in the new survival show Mnet Boys Planet.

On December 29, the first performance entitled “Here I Am” was shown on the TV program during M Countdown.

Although fans were more than happy to see the contestants for the first time, the presence of Hui from PENTAGON did not go unnoticed.

While some fans were delighted to see him among the participants, others, on the contrary, shared their concerns.

Indeed, some fear that Hui will only be used to create hype around the show. Among the comments we can read:

“I’m worried and it bothers me because I think Hui will be used by Mnet just to make a fuss.”

“I still don’t understand why he’s in the series”

“He’s over thirty, he really should have appeared as a mentor or judge”

“I really don’t like how Mnet is obviously going to use this”

“Hui is well known”

“I don’t think it matters because even the CLC member debuted again”

“I just feel sorry for his fans”

“Well, if he gets selected, he will produce all their songs, so they won’t have to worry about it.”

“He used to write songs for the Produce series, “

Mnet is definitely using this to spark drama, ugh.”

What do you think?