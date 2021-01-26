MMORPG Magic: Legends open beta begins on PC

Developer Crytpic Studios revealed on Tuesday (21) that the open beta testing period for Magic: Legends will begin on March 23 for PC players.

In Magic: Legends, players must unite to fight a powerful evil that threatens the entire multiverse. Under the control of the main Planeswalkers introduced in card games, heroes will have access to countless skills and tools to progress in the story, while they will be able to choose the best paths to move forward on unforgettable adventures.

So far, only the classes Geomancer and Mind Mage have been announced to the public, but it is possible that until the beginning of the beta other news will be revealed. In addition, a new trailer was introduced, showing how important decking construction will be for using magic, artifacts, summoning creatures and more. Check out the video below.

Magic: Legends will be released in 2021 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.