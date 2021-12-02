‘MMA 2021’ Announces Final Line Up of Upcoming Artists

The award ceremony ‘MMA 2021′ or ‘Melon Music Awards 2021‘ has announced the final line-up of artists who will attend.

Previously, ‘MMA 2021′ had announced several line-ups of artists who would be attending, namely IU, Lee Mujin, Heize and Lim Young Woong.

Now on Thursday (02/12), ‘MMA 2021′ confirmed the next names consisting of MSG Wannabe from the ‘Hangout With Yoo’ program, then TXT, The Boyz, ENHYPEN, Brave Girls, and STAYC.

The ‘MMA 2021’ award ceremony is scheduled to be held on December 4, 2021.

You can watch ‘MMA 2021′ live through the JOOX app!