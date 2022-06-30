MLB World’s reaction to the news about the beginning of Jacob de Grom’s rehabilitation

New York Mets pitcher Jacob de Grom has yet to make his season debut due to a stress reaction in his right shoulder blade. But in a stunning turn of events, he seems to be taking a big step in his rehabilitation.

On Thursday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reported that the Mets are discussing the possibility of giving deGrom a start in the minor leagues. This start in St. Lucie can take place as early as this Sunday.

deGrom went 7-2 in 15 starts last year and had an otherworldly 1.08 ERA with 146 outs. He received the All-Star award and placed ninth in the Cy Young voting.

As you can imagine, Mets fans are over the moon with this news. They are all ready for the return of two-time winner Cy Young.

When Jacob deGrom was healthy, he was the best pitcher in Major League Baseball for the last four years. The problem is that lately the preservation of health has become more and more of a problem.

Jacob deGrom has 27 starts since 2020, 11-4 with a 1.63 ERA and 250 outs. He’s a real ace and could get into the Hall of Fame if he just stayed on the field long enough.

But the Mets are already among the top two teams in the National League and lead in three games in the NL East. If they can get a healthy deGrom for their second half, the pennant could be within their reach.

Will Jacob deGrom return to the Mets this summer?