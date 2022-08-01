MLB World’s Reaction to John Hader’s Blockbuster Trade News

The San Diego Padres are going all-in to win the World Series this season.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, they’re going to trade Milwaukee Brewers star pitcher Josh Hader.

In turn, the Brewers are closing in on left-handed Taylor Rogers, promising left-hander Robert Gasser, outfielder Esther Ruiz and right-hander Dinelson Lamet.

This is a significant income for a player who has one more year of contract left.

Hader has been on the market for the past few weeks despite the Brewers leading the NL Central over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Baseball fans have expressed their opinion about this grand bargain on social media.

“Those who think the Brewers are throwing in the towel, despite leading in Central, should understand that Devin Williams has the potential to become the best neighbor in the NL. Milwaukee ended up having to choose between Hader and Williams,” one fan said.

The move will strengthen the Padres’ bullpen as they are likely to make the playoffs with a wild card.