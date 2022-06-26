MLB World’s Reaction to Bryce Harper Injury News

MLB star Bryce Harper will be absent from the Phillies for much of the remainder of the season.

The Philadelphia Phillies star was hit in the arm by a 94 mph fastball from San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell during Saturday’s battle in the National League.

Harper felt immediate pain and fell to his knees. After the coaches took care of him for a while, he started walking off the field, shouting at Snell in despair.

Harper suffered a fractured thumb this Saturday night. He will miss most of the remainder of the 2022 season.

“As much as I hate Phyllis, it sucks. Harper had a great season, and it was fun to watch this year, too,” the Mets fan said.

“I hate it. Hate. Hate. Hate. Bryce Harper is good for playing baseball,” the fan wrote.

“Damn. This guy gutted a hell of a season, and now this. Cruel,” one fan tweeted.

“When I watched it live and saw that it hit my thumb, I thought that would be the outcome. Just terrible news for Bryce Harper and Phyllis. Philadelphia has made an amazing turnaround in recent weeks, but without its best player, it just got even harder. Punch in the stomach,” the fan commented.

A punch in the gut for Phyllis – you can’t say otherwise.

Get well soon, Bryce.