MLB World Reacts to News of Violent Player Injuries

Washington Nationals catcher Cabert Ruiz got a ball in the groin during Thursday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He left the game in the sixth inning and was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for swollen testicles.

“It’s not easy to explain: Cabert Ruiz was sent to the hospital with swollen testicles after he was hit with a foul ball,” Nationals insider Mark Zuckerman said. “The citizens are waiting for his return before they all leave for Philadelphia.”

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this brutal injury news.

“This team should be able to start the offseason early. They deserve it,” one fan wrote.

“On the other hand, he had the two strongest shots on the ball in the game (I’ll show up),” joked another.

“I don’t wish this on ANY MAN,” another added.

Ruiz has been a good player this season. The 24-year-old catcher is hitting .251 with seven home runs and 36 calves.

The Nationals are currently ranked last in the NL East with a 49-89 record.