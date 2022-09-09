MLB World Reacts to major changes in the 2023 season

Major League Baseball will make some major changes for the 2023 season.

According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, MLB voted to introduce pitching hours and a ban on changing defenses starting next year.

The clock on the field will be 15 seconds with empty bases and 20 seconds with runners. To limit the change of protection, two fielders must be on each side of bag 2B, with both feet on the ground.

The vote to approve these changes was not unanimous. The players voted against both changes.

The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this massive news.

“I love baseball. I grew up playing baseball. But this is the wrong direction for baseball. as if my words will be ignored,” wrote one fan.

“Oh time, I’m all for it,” said another.

“I completely agree with the filing hours. Although I don’t understand the prohibition on changing protection. It looks like it’s part of the team’s strategy,” another added.

“Banning shifts is like banning doubles teams in basketball, what we do,” wrote another.

How do you feel about these major changes?