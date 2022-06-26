MLB World Heartbroken by Bryce Harper Injury News

There was a violent scene at Petko Park yesterday when San Diego Padres pitcher Blake Snell hit Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper in the arm, forcing him to leave the game.

Snell apologized to Harper as the two-time MVP was helped off the field. Harper seemed to accept Snell’s apology and did not believe that Snell wanted to harm him.

But eventually it turned out that Harper had broken his thumb. It remains to be seen how long he will be excluded.

MLB fans are heartbroken for Harper, considering what an incredible season he’s had. Many praise him for keeping his composure and showing good athletic behavior towards Snell.

Before the injury, Bryce Harper was on his way to another season of the All-Star Game. In 64 games, he has 77 hits, 15 home runs, 48 calves and a .318 average.

As noted by Jason Stark of The Athletic, his figures for the last 162 games are simply incredible: 42 home runs, an average of 0.324, a hit-on-base percentage of 0.420, a hit percentage of 0.643 and an OPS score of 1.063.

These are MVP-caliber numbers, even if they aren’t enough to get the Phillies over the red line.

If Bryce Harper is done for a season or even an extended period of time, the Phillies—and maybe the whole of baseball—will be significantly worse off because of it.