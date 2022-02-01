MLB The Show 2022 (Sony) Will Debut On Switch And Will Launch On Xbox Game Pass

MLB The Show 2022: The new installment will be marketed on April 5 and will offer cross-progression and other advantages in all its versions. The MLB The Show saga is the only one from PlayStation Studios that has seen the light on Xbox consoles. What’s more, the 2021 edition was available on Xbox Game Pass, something that will be repeated with MLB The Show 2022. It has just been officially announced that this new installment of the baseball saga will be released on April 5 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. In addition, subscribers to the Microsoft service will be able to enjoy this simulator from day one.

It also highlights the fact that the work of Sony San Diego Studios debuts in the Kyoto hybrid. “As part of our goals for this year’s game, MLB has decided to offer the saga to more players and baseball fans,” a PlayStation representative told Inverse last year. “This decision provides a unique opportunity to establish MLB The Show as the premier brand for baseball video games.”

Crossplay, cross save and cross progression

The developer has officially announced that MLB The Show 2022 will offer cross-platform crossplay, cross-save, and cross-progression between PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles. In a few days, next Wednesday, February 2, the Collector’s Edition will be presented. The developer promises “a variety of modalities” and a “faster, deeper and more intense” experience.

“This is an exciting time for all of us as this storied franchise will be accessible to more gamers than ever before,” said Ramone Russell, studio designer and community manager, in February 2021. He also thanked “PlayStation, Xbox, the Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association” for having been able to materialize this delivery.

MLB The Show 2022 is a saga that has been exclusive to PlayStation consoles since its premiere in 2006.