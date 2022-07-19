MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred “rejects” the story of minor league players

Rob Manfred got into trouble on Tuesday afternoon when he was discussing the salaries of minor league players.

A media representative asked him about the money that minor league players receive, and he clapped back, implying that they really make a living.

“I kind of reject the premise of the question that minor league players are not paid a living wage,” Manfred said.

Manfred probably should have chosen his words a little more carefully with this.

The vast majority of minor league players receive only $5-20 thousand a year, and MLB has also just concluded a new deal to pay $185 million in compensation in the form of minor league salaries.

This average payout is only 5-5.5 thousand dollars per player.

Perhaps Manfred will think before answering this question the next time he is asked about it.