MLB, Broadcast Worlds Pay Tribute to Vin Scully

When it comes to the greatest voices on the air, Vin Scully is absolutely right with the legends.

He was the voice of the Dodgers—both in Brooklyn and Los Angeles. He called the games the World Series. He was the director of the NFL and golf. And you can always count on him to draw beautiful pictures of action or tell a story with him. And at the right time, he let the action speak for itself.

There were so many tributes when the news broke that he died at the age of 94 on Tuesday, which we have collected below: