MLB Announces “Legendary” Match Nominees for This Year’s All-Star Game

MLB has officially announced two special selections for this year’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Longtime Major League veterans Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera.

Two prominent baseball figures were selected as “legendary” candidates for the National and American Leagues, respectively.

“I am pleased that Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera have agreed to participate in the All—Star Game,” league commissioner Rob Manfred said in a press release. — Albert and Miguel are two of the most experienced players of their generation. They have also perfectly represented the baseball traditions of the Dominican Republic and Venezuela over the past two decades. Albert and Miguel are two great men of all time whose achievements deserve special recognition.”

Earlier this week, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the new collective bargaining agreement allows the commissioner’s office to select one or more players from each league to participate in the All-Star Game. This award is chosen based on the player’s career, not his results in 2022.

This is Pujols’ 11th selection for the All-Star Game and the 12th for Cabrera.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will take place on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.