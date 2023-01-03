Twitch star Mizkif confirmed plans to sell his content house in Austin, Texas, and teased the possibility that Norwegian streamer Knut would take over the property.

Over the past few months, Mizkif has been pretty quiet on his social media, video and streaming platforms.

In September, allegations surfaced that the Twitch star helped cover up sexual abuse, and the leading streaming group OTK put him on leave so they could investigate the allegations.

On December 31, OTK reported that there was no evidence to support the allegations and announced that Mizkiff had been reinstated to the content organization – but these are not the only changes happening to the Twitch star.

During a January 2 stream, he talked about plans to sell his content house in Austin, Texas, and teased the possibility that Norwegian Twitch star Knut would buy it.

Mizkiff confirms plans to sell the house, Knut can buy it

During the broadcast, he explained that he had told people that he wanted to sell his house and move.

“Knut sent me a message with a gesture [emotion] and said: “Why don’t I buy your house?” he explained. “I think it’s funny if Knut buys my house and starts streaming here.”

“In order for him to move here and stream in this room, I do not know what will be in these baskets, except for C4 and some other shit, but I thought: “That’s a good idea.”

Mizkiff added, “Now he’s cut my house by about 50% of what I told him, but we’ll probably just do another Camp Whip and he’ll be able to pay for it in no time. We’ll see. We are currently negotiating.”

He did not give any timeline for when the house might be sold or what might happen to the other creators who currently live with him.

We'll have to wait to see what happens in the coming months.