Mizkif shows off a new tattoo designed by Twitch chat while returning to the stream

To mark her return to Twitch, the streaming star Mizkif shared how she got a tattoo for the first time.

In September, Twitch star Matthew “Mizkiff” Rinaudo was placed on OTK leave after allegations that he participated in a cover-up of sexual abuse of a woman allegedly committed by Crazyslick.

While OTK brought in a third party to investigate the allegations, the streaming organization’s decision to temporarily sever relations with Mizkif led to the streamer going silent on social media.

After several weeks of absence from social networks, Mizkif returned to Twitch, marking this event with his first tattoo.

Mizkiff Returns to Twitch with First Tattoo Amid Accusations of Crazyslick

On October 10, Mizkiff returned to Twitch to get his first tattoo. Although the streamer delved into several topical topics, by law he was forbidden to discuss the details of the accusations in CrazySlick.

Mizkif had previously collaborated with his viewers in June on the design. “Okay, listen, this is what you guys have been waiting for. I had to do it the day after this shit happened,” Mizkif explained.

Naturally, Mizkif was wary of this experience, jokingly adding: “Yes, it will be terrible… some people like pain.”

Initially, Mizkiff was tempted to wear it on his wrist, but the artist’s advice dissuaded him: “I’ll tell you, wrists are just annoying… this thing should react to touch. He needs to know if he’s been eaten by a damn bear or something.”

Having decided to apply the pattern to the thigh, the tattoo artist stated that this area can be “very controversial” when it comes to tattooing.

When the tattoo became a reality, Mizkif recoiled from the pain, trying to mask the unpleasant sensation.

“Chat, what do you think? You say it’s cute,” Mizkiff said immediately after the artist finished.

However, Mizkif is not the only person who has put such an intriguing work of art on his body. One fan jokingly claimed that Mizkiff stole their design.