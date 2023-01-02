Mizkiff apologized for his “embarrassing” comeback stream back in October, just two days after OTK completed an investigation into allegations that he helped cover up sexual assault.

Over the past few months, OTK co-founder Mizkif has been on leave from the Twitch organization due to allegations that he helped cover up a sexual assault incident between streamers CrazySlick and Adriana Lee.

On December 31, the OTC published an update on the investigation, which states that the law firm they hired did not find direct evidence that Mizkif tried to cover up the alleged attack.

They reinstated Mizkif as a member of the organization, but due to the “callous disregard” for YUA and racial prejudice during his stream on October 11, they decided to remove him from his duties on the board of directors.

Now the Twitch star has apologized for his comments during the broadcast in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel.

Mizkif apologizes for comments during Comeback broadcast

Mizkif uploaded the 90-second video to his main YouTube channel on January 2.

“Hello, I have been wanting to make this video for a long time, and now that the investigation is complete, I would like to tell you about my shameful return in October. My behavior on that stream was absolutely unacceptable,” he explained.

“I communicated terribly with almost everything and was completely deaf to such a serious situation. And I am very sorry for what I did. It was completely insensitive.

“I want to apologize to everyone, but especially to the victims of sexual violence. The way I behaved was terrible, and I will improve. I will learn from this situation. I want to be better not only for myself, but also for my audience. I want my influence on this world to be positive,” Mizkif added.

He further explained that he did not want anyone to see his actions in this thread and consider them acceptable, and wanted to prove to his audience that he was sincere by demonstrating better behavior and better content.

At the time of writing, it is unknown when he will return to his main channel on Twitch, so we will have to wait to see what happens in the near future.