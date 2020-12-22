Miyamoto shares his view on making violent games

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Shigeru Miyamoto, iconic Nintendo designer and best known for creating the Super Mario series, commented extensively on his vision, bringing up relevant themes such as the appeal for violence in games and the important search for a more loving, courageous and empathic world.

According to Miyamoto, his fight against violence and death trails in games, largely reinforced by shooting games, started in the late 1990s with the appearance of GoldenEye 007. Dissatisfied with the number of victims made by James Bond in the game, the producer soon he questioned the adoration for protagonists of the genre, and believes that improvements should be drawn in relation to this mentality.

“As human beings, we have many ways to experience fun. Ideally, game designers would explore these other ways. I don’t think it’s necessarily bad that there are studios that focus on this simple mechanic, but it’s not ideal for everyone to do that just because this type of game sells well, “said Miyamoto. “It would be incredible if developers found new ways to project fun on their players.”

“Furthermore, I also resist the idea that it is just ok to kill all monsters. Even monsters have a motivation and a reason why they are the way they are. This is something I have been thinking about a lot,” he continued. “It would be great if more game makers took more steps to change the perspective, rather than always showing the scene from the most obvious angle.”

The idea behind this overhaul would be to make “people more considerate and kind to one another”, in order to discourage selfishness and support community and gaming industry growth.



