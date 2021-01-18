MIUI Plus will gain support for MacBook

Among the new features of MIUI 12.5, the latest version of Xiaomi’s proprietary interface for Android, was the feature called MIUI Plus. It is similar to the Seu Seu app already implemented by Microsoft on Windows, allowing the user to see notifications, run apps on the desktop, copy and paste text between platforms, access files and more.

In its announcement, only laptops with the Windows operating system and the Xiaomi and Redmi brands were supported, in addition to branded phones with Qualcomm chipsets. However, in a recent post on Weibo the brand made it clear that MIUI Plus will also be made available for notebooks with chips from MediaTek and MacBooks (running macOS).

According to the brand publication, the adaptation of MIUI Plus to the new platforms is already underway, but as the functionality relies on the performance of the chips, only cell phones that can guarantee a satisfactory use experience will be supported.

MacBook users may soon have access to features such as the ability to make a video call on their Xiaomi using the computer’s webcam (although possibly the quality is lower than that of the cell phone).

It is interesting to see that Xiaomi is striving to improve the support of MIUI Plus for even more products, as this type of functionality ends up making all the difference, especially for those seeking greater productivity and convergence.

So far, only 9 phones of the brand support the novelty, including the Mi 11, Mi 10 Ultra, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi 9, Redmi K30S Extreme Edition, Redmi K20 Pro and r.