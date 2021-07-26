MIUI 13 Will Have Function That Converts Storage To ‘virtual RAM’

The new MIUI 13, Xiaomi’s customized interface expected for next month, should bring a new feature that promises to improve the performance of its devices, including the oldest ones. According to a leak published on Weibo on Friday (23), the Android UI made by the Chinese giant will feature a memory expansion tool.

Similar to the virtual RAM feature already present in Oppo and Vivo smartphones, the functionality will allow any Xiaomi device to obtain an additional 3GB of RAM memory, using the phone’s own storage as RAM, when the feature is required.

Described on the Weibo microblog by user “Digital Chat Station”, the RAM boost feature doesn’t represent a big change for Xiaomi’s top-of-the-line devices. However, for the devices of previous generations, in addition to intermediaries from Redmi and Poco, the novelty will represent an important increase in performance.

Possibly, memory expansion will arrive as an option offered in the MIUI 13 settings which, once activated, will be able to scan the device’s internal storage. If space availability is detected, the feature will use up to 3GB as virtual RAM.

Launch of MIUI 13

MIUI 13 is expected to be released in late August and is expected to bring many surprises, including wallpapers, fonts, animations and app icons. This will give an unprecedented visual look to the Android-based operating system, as well as a possible floating window mode for games.