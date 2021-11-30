MIUI 13 Is Already Being Tested On The Xiaomi 12 Line

MIUI 13: This Sunday (28), the Xiaomiui portal revealed a leak that the Chinese giant is testing the MIUI 13 based on Android 11 on a cell phone from the Xiaomi 12 family, reinforcing the possibility that the line’s devices will be launched with the new interface.

The site identified the V13.0.0.56.RLDCNXM internal test version of the software for the Xiaomi 12X cell phone, codenamed “Psyche”. As you can see below, the base of the “old” operating system is used.

In addition, a global variant of the same cell was shown testing the new MIUI V13.0.0.46.RLDMIXM. This means that the launch with the interface will not be restricted to Chinese smartphones — note, also, the use of Android 11.

That said, rumors point to the official announcement of the Xiaomi 12X in December, which is also the expected month for the unveiling of the Xiaomi 12 and MIUI 13. So it’s possible that testing will move to Android 12 by then.

Another publication from the portal reports that the future Redmi K50 will also be released with Interface and Android 11. Previous rumors claim that the two phones will use the Snapdragon 870+ chipset.

Testing with the beta version of MIUI 13

Nevertheless, a list has been released of devices that are testing beta versions of MIUI 13 and are expected to be the first to receive the update.

Mi Mix 4: V13.0.0.3.SKMCNXM

Mi 11 Ultra: V13.0.0.8.SKACNXM

Mi 11: V13.0.0.8.SKBCNXM

Redmi K40 Pro: V13.0.0.8.SKKCNXM

Redmi K40: V13.0.0.3.SKHCNXM

Mi 10S: V13.0.0.4.SGACNXM

Mi 11 Lite 5G: V13.0.0.5.SKICNXM

Unlike Xiaomi 12X and Redmi K50, the listing involves products that will use the Android 12-based interface. It is noteworthy that all devices compatible with the new UI were leaked on the 20th.

According to the GizChina portal, the company’s next high-end, the Xiaomi 12, could be released with MIUI 12.5 with Android 11, and will receive an update in the future to introduce MIUI 13 and the new operating system.