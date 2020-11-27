MIUI 12 update has come to another Redmi model!

The MIUI 12 update has powered another Xiaomi Redmi model. 6 days ago, we witnessed that the software named MIUI 12.2.1.0 was not recommended even by Xiaomi and was removed from use.

With MIUI 12 (major version), Google’s toolbar has been added to the home screen. Thanks to this version of Chinese origin, which also renewed the camera interface, the ads were completely removed and Dark Mode 2.0 (dark mode) was offered to the users.

Which Xiaomi Redmi model has MIUI 12 update refreshed?

It was understood that the new version released with the name of “Global Stable V12.0.1.0.QJCMIXM” is not the version considered dangerous by Xiaomi. The dangerous release is called “MIUI 12.2.1.0”.

It was announced that this version under development is stable. In this context, only some people will be able to experience V12.0.1.0. If there is no serious problem, this version can be used by everyone.

The download address of this update for Xiaomi Redmi 9, which comes out of the box with Android 10, has been published. According to an information received, this update will be available to all Redmi 9 users a month later.

With its Sensory Visual Design feature, MIUI 12 visualizes the data collected about performance-based activities (RAM, storage space and similar), and highlights the aesthetic appearance with 3D animations.



