MIUI 12 menu designs are changing!

The user interface MIUI developed by Xiaomi for Mi, Redmi and POCO smartphones is going to a significant change with the new update. The Chinese company, which has made major design changes with MIUI 12, continues to develop to improve the user experience. With the newly released MIUI 12 Beta update, menu designs have changed.

MIUI 12 menu designs have been renewed

In the MIUI 12 Beta version, the features that are still in the testing phase are offered to users and according to the feedback, the feature is available globally. Another innovation appeared today in the beta version, which is the choice of users who want to experience innovations first. One of the Android 11-based MIUI 12 Beta users showed that the power menu and sound menu designs were changed with the screenshot he shared.

Renewed menus:

We can say that this power menu design is similar to Realme UI. A more practical menu has been created compared to the design that has remained the same since MIUI 10.

The power menu is designed to cover the screen completely. Previously, the bar on the right side of the screen met its other siblings in a single menu.

It is seen that the renewed menus are more open to single use. However, the fact that the sound menu covers the screen completely may affect some of us negatively. Nevertheless, let’s not forget that since this feature is still in beta, it may appear differently.

Currently, only those using the MIUI 12 20.11.17 beta version can experience this feature. What do you think about MIUI 12 menu designs?



