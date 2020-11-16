MIUI 12 is playing Xiaomi cell phones

Indian Xiaomi smartphone users are reporting that mobile phones are constantly rebooting after upgrading to MIUI 12. Apparently, a phone operator’s plan management app and the “Find My Device” feature are causing the problem, which is being resolved urgently.

The reason for the problem is still uncertain, but affected users claim that reboots are preceded by the error message “Find Device closed unexpectedly”. So far, the phones that are suffering from the problem are several, including the popular Redmi Note 7, Note 9 Pro Max and Poco M2 Pro.

Time later, Airtel’s international CIO, Harmeen Mehta, clarified that the error that generated infinite reboots was being caused due to the conflict of the mobile location feature with the Airtel Thanks app. In a quick fix, the operator sent an update to the app and must have disabled some feature while Xiaomi is working on a permanent fix for the problem.

According to the XDA-Developers website, just access the Airtel Thanks app at least once after restarting to be free of error messages and constant restarts. The task can be complicated, as error messages can appear quickly on the phone’s screen, but this is the only alternative available so far.

On the other hand, Xiaomi said it is working on a definitive fix for the problem and expects it to be available as early as next week. In addition, in the statement made to consumers, the company admits that part of the users may have to go to authorized repair centers to apply the correction, due to the instability of the system.

Brazilian users are free from the problem when updating MIUI 12, but considering that it is part of an operator app, we must hope that the error does not replicate on national smartphones.



