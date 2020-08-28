MIUI 12: gallery now extracts text from photos and prints

The customized MIUI 12 interface received new functionality in its Gallery app that allows you to extract text from images and screenshots. The tool is being distributed in the Chinese version of the program, but is expected to reach the West in the future.

As explained by Gizchina, the tool is available in version 2.2.16.16 of the MIUI 12 Gallery application. The use is simple: the app received a button that reads the selected image and manages to recognize the words present in the file, similarly to what happens in apps like Google Photos.

The technology-recognized content is transferred to a notepad and can be copied and edited by the user. The entire procedure is performed within MIUI 12 itself, without the need for third-party applications.

According to Gizchina, the functionality is now available for the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Ultra and Redmi K30 Ultra phones. In addition to having the latest version of the Gallery app, the user also needs to have Mi Cloud Service installed on the smartphone.

MIUI 12 in Brazil

MIUI 12 is the latest version of Xiaomi’s custom interface, which is available on branded phones. The definitive version of the software will arrive within the next few months and will be based on Android 11.

Meanwhile, the company is already releasing the edition of the interface based on Android 10, including in Brazil. The company’s Twitter in the country announced yesterday the list of smartphones that will receive MIUI 12 here in the coming days. Check it out below:

Redmi 10X;

Redmi Note 8 Pro;

POCO F1;

Redmi 10X Pro;

Mi 10 Ultra;

Mi 9;

Redmi K30 Ultra;

Mi 10 Pro;

Mi 9 Pro 5G;

Redmi 9A;

Redmi K20 / Mi 9T;

Mi 8;

Mi 8 Pro;

Redmi 6 Pro;

Mi Note 10 / Mi CC9 Pro;

Mi 10;

Mi 8 Explorer Edition;

Mi 10 Youth Edition / Mi Note 10 Lite Zoom;

Redmi Note 7 Pro;

Redmi S2 / Redmi Y2



