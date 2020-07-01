MIUI 12 comes with a Reading Mode to Prevent Xiaomi Users’ Eye Fatigue

The reverse engineers of Xiaomi’s new interface, MIUI 12, have discovered a tested feature. This feature, which comes across as a reading mode, prevents users from getting tired. It is not yet known when the feature will be in use.

Being one of the favorites of technology enthusiasts in recent years, Xiaomi attracts attention with its affordable smart phones and MIUI interface offered to users. A new feature that will take place in the company’s new interface, which has been called MIUI 12 for some time, has surfaced.

Compared to MIUI 11, MIUI 12 already has many innovations in both visual and performance. One of these innovations is a new reading mode. As a feature that Xiaomi started testing in MIUI 12, the reading mode is an important step taken to eliminate the eye strain of the users.

In fact, the stable version of MIUI 12 is being delivered step by step. While some users have the opportunity to experience the innovations in the new interface, the developer team is testing other new features that it will bring to this interface. One of the new features tested in MIUI 12 is this reading mode.

Technology manufacturers have carried out various studies to reduce eye strain of users. At the beginning of these features is the night mode, which has become indispensable for many users. The new reading mode, which Xiaomi started testing in MIUI 12, has a different function than night mode. So much so that this interface adds a texture to the screen, and thanks to this texture, a paper-like structure is added to the screen.

This is how the new reading mode tested in MIUI 12 is set

Users will be able to choose from 3 different options in MIUI 12’s new reading mode. These options are full colors, light colors and black and white, respectively. The exact colors do not change the colors after adding the paper-colored texture of the reading mode. The lighter colors make the colors a little more faded. Black and white, as predictably, only leaves black and white on the screen.

It is currently unknown when this feature, which was discovered with reverse engineering methods, will be available. Also, it is not possible to know on which devices this feature will be available. However, it is clear that the new reading feature of MIUI 12 will be available to users in the future and Xiaomi will make some explanations about this feature until that time. In this way, other details of this feature will be revealed.



