MIUI 12.5: Xiaomi Surprised And Came To 7 Models

MIUI 12.5 was announced by Xiaomi, it is now coming to an end in beta tests. The Chinese manufacturer also announced the release date of the MIUI 12.5 at an event held last week. However, users started receiving the new update before the expected date.

The MIUI 12.5 stable version, which was first announced to come in five models, has been released this week for seven models, surprisingly. Thus, the company has also completed the first batch.

Xiaomi MIUI 12.5 completes first batch

Earlier today, Xiaomi’s “MIUI” account announced that the stable version of MIUI 12.5 reached devices in the first batch. The number of supported models was initially five. However, the company increased this number to seven by adding two new models. The stable versions are as follows; Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 10, Mi 10 Ultra, Mi 10 Pro and Mi 9 SE.

The above models can currently use the stable version of MIUI 12.5. The Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra models, which were added to the list later, can also experience the new version as they were in the first party. However, it is not known when phones in the second party will receive this update. We estimate that the update for them will be released in the coming days. So what are the phones in the second party?

MIUI 12.5 second batch models

Xiaomi Mi 10S

Redmi K40

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Mi 10 Lite

Redmi 10X

Redmi K30 Ultra

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi K30S Ultra

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Mi CC9

Mi CC9 Meitu

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8 series

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

The above models are expected to receive the update in the second batch. On the other hand, it is worth noting that the Mi 8 series and Mi Mix 2 at the end of the list were also approved recently. Both older models of the company will receive the MIUI 12.5 update in the coming days. However, these models will take a little longer to receive the update than others.

Global version of MIUI 12.5 will also be released soon. Currently, some models are in the testing phase and will have stable versions in the coming days.