MIUI 12.5: Xiaomi and Redmi phones that will get

MIUI 12.5: software release date was given recently ,. As of April 30, Redmi and Xiaomi devices will begin to distribute their new interface to all users. So, which models will this update be for? Testing MIUI 12.5

Xiaomi is currently testing the MIUI 12.5 interface as a beta in China. The test group, which covers more than 20 devices, also offers ideas about the models that will receive the update with the stable version. Numerous Xiaomi and Redmi models will be able to experience the latest software update.

Models that will receive MIUI 12.5

Redmi K40 / POCO F3 / Mi 11X

Redmi 10X 5G

Mi 10T / Redmi K30S

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi Note 9 5G / Redmi Note 9T

Mi 10 Ultra

Mi 9

Redmi K30 Ultra

Mi 10 Pro

Mi 9 Pro 5G

Redmi K20 / Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite / Mi 10i / Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 8

Mi 9 SE

Redmi K40 Pro

Mi CC9e

Redmi Note 7 / 7S

Redmi Note 9 4G

Redmi K30 Pro / POCO F2 Pro

POCO X2 / Redmi K30 4G

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Mi 9 Lite / Mi CC9

Redmi K20 Pro / Mi 9T Pro

Mi 10S

Mi Note 10 / Mi CC9 Pro

Mi 10

Mi 10 Youth Edition / Mi 10 Lite Zoom

Mi CC9 Meitu Edition

Xiaomi Mi 11

Redmi Note 7 Pro

The models that will receive the MIUI 12.5 update are currently the list above. This interface, which started to be distributed to users in China, will have a stable version as of the end of April. Later, all users globally will be able to benefit from this update. According to rumors, the global version will reach everyone in May and July.

MIUI 12.5 features

Xiaomi’s newest interface, MIUI 12.5, is the intermediate version released before MIUI 13. In general, this interface, which comes to solve MIUI 12 problems, also brings the devices to an advanced level in terms of visual and performance. According to official data, the company has significantly reduced memory consumption with MIUI 12.5. It also added a new one to the live wallpapers that come with MIUI 12.

MIUI 12.5, which is updated every week in beta versions, has a new feature in the battery settings in the latest version. With the update published recently, the company offered users a new and improved battery settings. This setting, which shows how many times the devices are charged per day, also provides information about battery health.