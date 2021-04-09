MIUI 12.5: Xiaomi and Redmi phones that will get

MIUI 12.5: software release date was given recently ,. As of April 30, Redmi and Xiaomi devices will begin to distribute their new interface to all users. So, which models will this update be for? Testing MIUI 12.5
Xiaomi is currently testing the MIUI 12.5 interface as a beta in China. The test group, which covers more than 20 devices, also offers ideas about the models that will receive the update with the stable version. Numerous Xiaomi and Redmi models will be able to experience the latest software update.
Models that will receive MIUI 12.5
- Redmi K40 / POCO F3 / Mi 11X
- Redmi 10X 5G
- Mi 10T / Redmi K30S
- Redmi Note 8 Pro
- Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi Note 9 5G / Redmi Note 9T
- Mi 10 Ultra
- Mi 9
- Redmi K30 Ultra
- Mi 10 Pro
- Mi 9 Pro 5G
- Redmi K20 / Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite / Mi 10i / Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 8
- Mi 9 SE
- Redmi K40 Pro
- Mi CC9e
- Redmi Note 7 / 7S
- Redmi Note 9 4G
- Redmi K30 Pro / POCO F2 Pro
- POCO X2 / Redmi K30 4G
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30i 5G
- Mi 9 Lite / Mi CC9
- Redmi K20 Pro / Mi 9T Pro
- Mi 10S
- Mi Note 10 / Mi CC9 Pro
- Mi 10
- Mi 10 Youth Edition / Mi 10 Lite Zoom
- Mi CC9 Meitu Edition
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Redmi Note 7 Pro
The models that will receive the MIUI 12.5 update are currently the list above. This interface, which started to be distributed to users in China, will have a stable version as of the end of April. Later, all users globally will be able to benefit from this update. According to rumors, the global version will reach everyone in May and July.
MIUI 12.5 features
Xiaomi’s newest interface, MIUI 12.5, is the intermediate version released before MIUI 13. In general, this interface, which comes to solve MIUI 12 problems, also brings the devices to an advanced level in terms of visual and performance. According to official data, the company has significantly reduced memory consumption with MIUI 12.5. It also added a new one to the live wallpapers that come with MIUI 12.
MIUI 12.5, which is updated every week in beta versions, has a new feature in the battery settings in the latest version. With the update published recently, the company offered users a new and improved battery settings. This setting, which shows how many times the devices are charged per day, also provides information about battery health.