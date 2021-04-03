MIUI 12.5 stable version came to 2 more Xiaomi phones

MIUI 12.5, which Xiaomi has been testing in China for a while, has finally started to be released as a stable version. This update, which was offered for the Mi 11 and Mi 10 Ultra models, is now coming to the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro models.

After the Mi 11 and Mi 10 Ultra, now the Mi 10 series is getting this update.

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro received MIUI 12.5 stable version

The stable version of MIUI 12.5 released for Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro comes with build number V12.5.3.0 and V12.2.3.0. This update, which is currently available to users in China, will come to the Global markets in the coming days. According to rumors, the update will be available to all users, starting in April and will take until July. During this time, people registered with “Stable Beta” will experience the update earlier.

Xiaomi Mi 10 features

The Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. This screen, which has a refresh rate of 90 Hz, also has HDR10 + support with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels.

Drawing attention with its DC Dimming and DCI-P3 support, the touch perception speed of the screen is at 180 Hz. The screen with a brightness of 800 nits reaches 1120 nits when necessary, bringing the user experience to the top.

Xiaomi’s new flagship is powered by Snapdragon 865, produced with a 7 nm + fabrication process. One of the Kryo 585 cores of the SD 865, Qualcomm’s most powerful mobile processor, runs at 2.84 GHz, three at 2.24 GHz and four at 1.8 GHz. Adreno 650 provides the power needed on the graphics side.

Now let’s get to the cameras.

The phone, which comes with a 108 Megapixel main camera, is accompanied by a 13 Megapixel f / 2.4 ultra wide angle camera, as well as a portrait and macro camera with a 2 Megapixel f / 2.4 aperture. The Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX main camera with OIS is 1 / 1.33 ”in size. On the front of the device, there is a selfie camera with a resolution of 20 Megapixels.