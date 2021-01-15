MIUI 12.5 open beta arrived for 28 Xiaomi models

It was announced that the first open beta version of the MIUI 12.5 user interface for Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones has been released. Millions of people using MIUI interface are waiting for the update to come. The closed beta version was originally released for users in China, and now the open beta is available for users in China only.

MIUI 12.5 open beta is being distributed

MIUI 12.5 open beta is coming for a total of 28 devices. Among these models, Xiaomi Mi 11, Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro, Redmi 10X, Redmi K30, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 7. Users with these phones can download the beta version of the interface.

Let’s not forget, an open beta version is currently being distributed for users in China. The company previously announced that it plans to share the stable version for MIUI 12.5 in April of this year. It is not yet known when the release will be distributed globally to users. Among the first devices to receive the stable MIUI 12.5 are Xiaomi Mi 11 as well as Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition.

Models that received the first open beta version:

Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, 10 Ultra and Mi 10 Youth Edition.

Redmi K30, K30 5G, K30 Pro 5G, K30i 5Gv, K30S Ultra and K30 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 9 and Mi 9 SE.

Xiaomi Mi CC9e and Mi CC9 Pro.

Redmi K20 and K20 Pro.

Redmi 10X 5G and 10X Pro 5G.

Redmi Note 9 5G.

Redmi Note 7 and Note 7 Pro.

What does the MIUI 12.5 interface offer?

MIUI 12.5 generally includes a ‘redesigned’ interface and fixing bugs in previous versions. In addition to the renewed interface design, it includes new wallpapers, new sounds and faster interaction with Windows. What does it mean? The new interface makes it easier for Xiaomi and Redmi users with Windows operating systems to connect to laptops. Users who provide faster connection can transfer any file from the phone to their computer in a short time.

It is underlined that in the new version of Xiaomi, it consumes 20 percent less memory, uses 25 percent less power and offers an average of 35 percent reduction in memory usage in the background.

How to enroll in the MIUI 12.5 Beta program?

You need to have a WeChat account to be included in the 12.5 Beta program that Xiaomi users are waiting for. After creating your Wechat account. Just follow the steps below: