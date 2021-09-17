MIUI 12.5 Enhanced: See Which Redmi Phones Will Receive Update

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced: Xiaomi is expanding the list of phones that will receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced, an improved version of the Android-based interface. Previously limited to premium models, the update extends to part of the Redmi Note lineup.

As per the information, the update will be available from October 8th in China. Then the software is expected to reach global models in early November.

In addition to the Redmi Note line, the list of models that will receive the implementation includes the Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition, Mi 10 Lite, Mi 10i and POCO X3 GT. Apparently, the second wave of the update will favor intermediate cell phones.

See the devices that will receive MIUI 12.5 Enhanced starting in October:

Redmi Note 8

Redmi Note 9 4G / Redmi 9T / Redmi 9 Power

Redmi Note 9 5G / Redmi Note 9T

Redmi Note 10

Mi 10 Youth Edition/ Mi 10 Lite

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G / Mi 10T lite / Mi 10i

Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G / POCO X3 GT