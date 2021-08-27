MIUI 12.5 Enhanced: See which phones will receive global version

Xiaomi announced today (27), in a post on Mi Community, that MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, the new version of its Android modification, will now be made available worldwide. Rollout of the global version will begin in the fourth quarter of this year, with the update first arriving on a limited number of cell phones.

To live up to its name, the update promises optimizations capable of ensuring faster and lower energy consumption. Although, in practice, there are no functional changes in the new version, Xiaomi insists that this is not the old (and inconsistent) MIUI 12.5, but a supercharged edition.

In addition to eliminating several bugs, the Enhanced version made more than 150 fixes that should improve the firmware’s operation and extend the lifecycle of the devices. To do this, the Chinese giant has implemented algorithms that reduce the load on the chipset and also the wear and tear on the unit.

See the list of smartphones that will be upgraded to MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition later this year:

Xiaomi Mi 11 / Mi 11 Ultra / Mi 11 i / Mi 11X / Mi 11X Pro;

Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro / Mi 10T / Mi 10T Pro.