MIUI 12.5 Enhanced reinforcement to three models from Xiaomi

The recently released MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update has finally started to reach mid-range models as well.

Xiaomi, which does not slow down in updates, continues to offer the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced version, which it has released in the past months, to its phones. The manufacturer, which brought many models to the new version in the first place, has now started to update the entry and mid-level models by moving to the second stage.

While the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G recently received the advanced version of MIUI 12.5, now a few more models are included in this caravan.

Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 10 5G and Mi 10 Youth get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced version

Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 10 5G and Mi 10 Youth Edition, one of Xiaomi’s popular models, received the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update as stable beta. The update comes with the following build numbers for the phones in question:

Mi 10 Youth Edition: V12.5.4.0.RJVCNXM

Redmi Note 10 5G: V12.5.1.0.RKSCNXM

Redmi Note 9 5G: V12.5.7.0.RJECNXM

Currently the above models are getting the new update in China. However, the global versions of these models will also receive the advanced version of MIUI 12.5 soon. This may take a few weeks or a month.

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition features

Liquid storage: This feature, which increases the split and merge efficiency in smartphones by about 60 percent, allows only a 5 percent decrease in read and write speeds after 36 months of use. This ensures that your device stays at the speed of the first day.

Atomic memory: This feature, which focuses on the RAM usage of the smartphone, allows a performance increase of approximately 64 percent on your device by compressing and segmenting the memory usage as well as stopping unnecessary processes.

Focus calculation: In addition to detecting which applications users use and when, this feature, which can easily close these applications when not in use, reduces the processor usage of the device by 15 percent and battery consumption by 8 percent thanks to its 51 basic scenarios.

Smart balance: This feature, which can check whether the hardware of the smartphone is working properly or not, also stops unnecessary services running on your device, reducing battery consumption by about 10 percent.