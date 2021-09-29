MIUI 12.5 Advanced Version Has Come To Another Popular Model!

Xiaomi launched the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced version, which started its second wave, for another popular model.

Xiaomi’s new interface MIUI 12.5 Enhanced continues to reach devices step by step. The Chinese company has recently completed the first stage distribution and is now starting to move on to the second stage.

In the advanced version of MIUI 12.5, the second stage started quite quickly. While Xiaomi released the update for the Redmi Note 8 earlier than expected, now another surprise has come for the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Redmi Note 9 Pro, one of the company’s popular models, has received the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced version.

Redmi Note 9 Pro gets MIUI 12.5 Enhanced update

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced comes with build number V12.5.4.0RJSCNXM for Redmi Note 9 Pro and has a size of 714 MB. This update, which is offered as stable, can only be downloaded by users in China for now. However, it will not take long for the new version to reach users in the global market. MIUI 12.5 Enhanced will soon reach all Redmi Note 9 Pro models worldwide.

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition features

Liquid storage: This feature, which increases the split and merge efficiency in smartphones by about 60 percent, allows only a 5 percent decrease in read and write speeds after 36 months of use. This ensures that your device stays at the speed of the first day.

Atomic memory: This feature, which focuses on the RAM usage of the smartphone, allows a performance increase of approximately 64 percent on your device by compressing and segmenting the memory usage as well as stopping unnecessary processes.

Focus calculation: In addition to detecting which applications users use and when, this feature, which can easily close these applications when not in use, reduces the processor usage of the device by 15 percent and battery consumption by 8 percent thanks to its 51 basic scenarios.

Smart balance: This feature, which can check if the hardware of the smartphone is working properly, also stops unnecessary services running on your device, reducing battery consumption by about 10 percent.