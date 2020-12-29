Mitsubishi Could Introduce A New Electric SUV Next Year

According to a report in the Japanese media, Mitsubishi will launch a new electric SUV vehicle next year. Spyder7, the news site, made claims that the new model vehicle will have a range of 500 km and will be in the style of a 4-door coupe. No statement has yet been received from Mitsubishi on the subject.

According to the claims, Mitsubishi will offer a new electric SUV model vehicle for sale next year. This model is said to carry the Mistubishi e-Evolution concept design. Mitsubishi has not yet made an official statement about the allegations made.

It is said that this new vehicle, which will be offered for sale, will be close to the e-Evolution concept designed by Mitsubishi in 2017. According to a news website called Spyder7, this new model will be a four-door SUV with a coupe appearance. If the rumors are true, the new electric model is expected to have a range of 500 kilometers on a single charge.



