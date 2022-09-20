Mitch Trubicki frankly admitted in his speech

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense had a tough time over the course of two games.

During this time, the unit made only two touchdowns and looked disorganized on most drives.

This has led to some of the Steelers’ playmakers being frustrated by the lack of goals they are getting.

Fans have also become unhappy with offensive coordinator Matt Canada, as the offense looks very similar to what it was last season.

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky knows he’s not good enough in the pocket and wants to start making some field shots.

“He’s there, and we had our opportunities,” Trubisky said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “I think I’ll be able to hit the field earlier. I think I can look for 14 shots more often, George. I have to give them the ball. It really comes down to me making the best decisions, being aggressive and putting myself in that position.”

The Browns can become the team that will unlock the offensive potential of the Steelers.

They just lost to the New York Jets by 31 points on Sunday after scoring 13 points with less than two minutes left.

This led to Browns fans getting fed up with defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Steelers-Browns will take place on Thursday evening at 8:15 p.m. ET.