MIT creates artificial intelligence to translate dead language

A team of researchers from the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) announced last Wednesday (21) the creation of a decryption algorithm capable of automatically providing the meaning of languages ​​long lost, even if not have any relation to other languages.

The project is based on an article written last year by MIT professor Regina Barsilay and MIT doctoral student Jiaming Luo who deciphered two dead languages: Ugaritic and Linear B, which took many years to be deciphered by humans. However, these languages ​​were related to the early forms of Hebrew and Greek.

With the new system, the relationship between languages ​​is directly inferred by the algorithm. This issue was one of the biggest challenges of deciphering. In the case of Linear B, a syllabary used by the Mycenaean Civilization between the 15th century BC and the 12th century BC, it took decades of study to reach its decipherment.

Testing languages

But there are languages, such as Iberian, of which other related languages ​​are not known, with some defending Basque, while others categorically claim that Iberian does not relate to any known language.

Prepared to assess the proximity between two languages, the algorithm was tested in Iberian, comparing it to Basque and other less likely candidates, such as Romanesque, Germanic, Turkish and Uralic families. None of the languages ​​was considered related, not even Basque or Latin.

To reach this conclusion, the algorithm had to categorize words in an old language and link them to their counterparts in other related languages. In other words, the process fails to be a Google Translate, translating “dead” languages ​​directly into English, but it does manage to identify the roots of several ancient languages.

For future work, the team intends to expand the decipherment beyond the act of connecting texts to words related to an already known language. A new approach would involve identifying the semantic meaning of words, even without knowing how to read them.



