Misuse Of Antibiotics In The Pandemic Caused Superbugs To Triple

Antibiotics: According to Fiocruz, the excessive use of ineffective medicines in combating covid-19 has tripled the detection of antibiotic-resistant bacteria (superbacteria) during the pandemic.

Antibiotics are important tools in the treatment of numerous diseases caused by bacteria. In covid patients, a disease that is caused by a virus, antibiotics are recommended only for cases with suspected bacterial infection associated with the viral infection.

The misuse of these drugs, together with misinformation about the coronavirus, has caused an increase in so-called “superbacteria”, whose resistance to antibiotics can reduce the effectiveness of the treatment.

The emergence of superbugs follows the rules of natural selection: when faced with antibiotics, some bacteria manage to survive and reproduce. As a result, they create a generation that is more resistant to drugs, which follows the same cycle and increases the number of superbugs.

Antibiotic resistance reduces treatment options. In cases where the infection is caused by multi-resistant bacteria (which resist different antibiotics), it is possible that the patient will not even be able to be medicated.

Therefore, the greater the misuse of these drugs, the more resistant bacteria can appear, making it difficult to fight diseases and even causing new epidemics.

An October alert from PAHO (Pan American Health Organization), the WHO’s arm in the Americas, showed that bacteria have resisted even more effective drugs used only as a last resort, such as carbapenems. Microorganisms have also assumed a magnitude and complexity never seen before.

In August, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) reinforced that drugs against bacteria are not indicated in routine treatment for Covid-19.

Despite this, the misuse of medications remains strong. In the Americas, according to PAHO, between 90% and 100% of patients hospitalized by covid received antimicrobials (antibiotics, antimalarials, antifungals and others) during treatment, although only 7% had a reinfection that required these medications.

The use of appropriate antibiotics according to the patient’s condition is a fundamental step to fight superbugs.

In the case of covid-19, the fight against misinformation and in favor of the vaccine, which has been proven to be effective against the disease, can also reduce the emergence of resistant bacteria.