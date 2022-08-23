Mistborn author Brandon Sanderson collaborated with the science fiction universe Moonbreaker

While “Born of Fog” author Brandon Sanderson is obviously better known for his literary works, Sanderson also has extensive experience with video games. He expressed interest in the Witcher 3 CD Projekt Red developer to make an adaptation of his famous series, there was a Mistborn crossover in Fortnite, and Bandai Namco, it seems, also expressed interest in collaborating with him. A lot may be on the horizon, but here and now it’s revealed that Sanderson has been working on a new upcoming real-time game, Moonbreaker.

Moonbreaker is a love letter to board game fans, as the real—time game focuses on bringing the feeling of sitting at a table with friends to a digital game. He has a vast universe located in a region called The Limits, where moons are collected for a resource called Ashes (which also translates into gameplay). There are several factions and characters involved in the game, and as it turned out during a recent preview attended by Game Rant, Sanderson was directly involved in the game.

Namely, Brandon Sanderson has worked on the world and universe of Moonbreaker, the various cultures players encounter, specific characters, and several captains’ stories. This includes, for example, working on the three main cultures currently present in the game: Metedori, Cholek and Smugglers. The latter speaks for itself, but the Holeks are a natural, spiritual race with a lot of green and blue in design, and the Metedori are essentially cosmic Romans.

As for the captains, there will be three of them at the time of launch: Extilior, a combat robot who has gained intelligence and seeks to atone for his past crimes; Astra, a young Metedori, exiled from her people; and Sachs, a smuggler who blew himself up and no longer has a body. Instead, he is just a hologram seeking to rebuild his body. Of course, the authors collaborating with games are not something new, but the beauty is that if everything is done correctly, then the influence between them merges together. For example, it is difficult to separate the influence of George R.R. Martin is on the Elden Ring from FromSoftware, and at least, as it turns out at the moment, it looks like Moonbreakers.

Moonbreakers will appeal to fans of Sanderson’s creativity, RTS games and board games such as Warhammer, so for many it can become an unexpected Gamescom winner. Indeed, fans will be able to see for themselves when the game is released in early access next month.

Moonbreaker is released in early access on September 29 on PC.