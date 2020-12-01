Mission T: Volkswagen CEO reveals plan to ‘reach Tesla’

Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen group, made an important publication about the reformulation of the German automaker. Highlighted, the executive said he was working on a strategy to compete directly with Tesla in relation to electric cars.

Named “Mission T”, the plan focuses on increasing the production of electric vehicles by the brand. According to him, this is the only way to face the company led by Elon Musk.

In the note, Diess revealed that he had a great meeting with executives from Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche in April this year. For three days, ways of adapting the automaker’s strategy were discussed in order to keep up with the competitor.

“The event was about how we can reach Tesla,” said the CEO. “It is a company focused exclusively on the future, without a traditional car business. It is a Silicon Valley style company, influenced by technology and a risk culture ”.

The executive commented that Volkswagen needs to eliminate bureaucracies to be more competitive. So he used the example of the Artemis Project, Audi’s electric model that is being produced using the organizational structure of a startup.

Seeking a vote of confidence

Industry analysts believe Diess’ recent publication is an effort to win a vote of confidence from Volkswagen’s board. Working in the German company since 2015, he makes a wide effort to “update” the automaker.

One of these actions is the investment in the production of new lines of electric cars. However, several internal obstacles hinder the journey to leave the company at a competitive level.

Meanwhile, the executive is fighting to get the extension of his contract, which will expire in 2023. On the other hand, there are rumors that members of the automaker’s board are waiting for his departure to return to the old business model.



