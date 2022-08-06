“Mission Impossible” Editor Says Stunts will become “historic”

Leave it to a living legend like Tom Cruise to take the next Paramount Mission: Impossible to an even higher level than before. According to editor Eddie Hamilton, “Mission Impossible 8” will surpass the stunts shown in previous films.

The actor, known for pushing his body to the limit, trying to entertain the audience, according to the editor, will surpass himself in the final recordings of the long-running “Mission Impossible” franchise. According to the editor, what Cruz did will be perceived as nothing less than “historic.”

Cruz is no stranger to performing impressive stunts, and it’s not for nothing that he is one of the highest paid and most attractive actors working today. He has been shooting action films of the Mission Impossible franchise for the better part of 30 years, and when the latest film debuts in theaters, it will be 28 years since he shot the first one under the direction of Brian DePalma. In an interview with ScreenRant, Eddie Hamilton spoke about the latest work of director Christopher McQuarrie. He said, “Again, collaborating with Tom [Cruise] and Chris McQuarrie every day on this scene to keep developing it and making it better and better, and I swear some of the things he’s doing, I mean, it’s historic, man. I’m not exaggerating.”

“You watch it and you walk away, you know, Tom did it again. He did it again. And, frankly, it’s amazing to have a ringside seat for such things,” Hamilton said. The editor then compared what viewers would see to a crazy flight in Top Gun: The Maverick Canyon episode. He said, “There will be some moments. in Mission 8, where you have the same “I can’t believe I’m seeing this” experience. Two years will pass, and you will see it.”

Hamilton’s comments mean viewers have a lot to expect, as just a few things that have been considered historic in the past are the Moon landing, the Red Sox winning the 2007 World Series, and Rick and Morty fans forcing McDonald’s to bring back Sichuan sauce. Now Tom Cruise’s stunt work can be added to the list of great achievements of mankind.

Cruz has already performed stunts that challenge his loneliness: from climbing the Burj Khalifa, clinging to the side of a plane taking off, to piloting his own helicopter after rushing to training, doing double lessons for Fallout, where he came face to face with Henry Cavill. . The guy even learned to hold his breath for six-minute intervals to break into the underwater storage in Rogue Nation.

The bottom line is that if what Cruz is doing for the last part of Mission Impossible is somehow even more spectacular than all this and what he pulled off in Maverick, fans of the series are having a great time in theaters.

“Mission Impossible: Payback for Death, Part One” will be released in theaters on July 14, 2023.