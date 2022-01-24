Mission Impossible 7 And 8 Are Delayed To 2023 And 2024

Mission Impossible is a highly successful franchise in cinema and featured 6 renowned films, in addition to sequels 7 and 8 are already confirmed and leaving fans increasingly anxious for the return of the universe starring Tom Cruise.

However, Paramount Pictures has again pushed back the release dates for the seventh and eighth film in the franchise, now to July 14, 2023 and June 28, 2024, respectively.

Although fans are not happy with the delay, the studio explained the reasons for the decision, including the current scenario of the pandemic. Check out!

Paramount Pictures postpones the release of Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 again

The information about the postponement of the next two films in the Mission: Impossible franchise was announced by Variety and the decision was mainly based on the current scenario of the pandemic.

With cases of the disease on the rise again, Paramount Pictures and Skydance decided to delay the releases to make production safer for the entire team of works.

Since the beginning of that moment, the release dates of the films had already been affected, as the seventh was scheduled for July 23, 2021, it was later postponed to September 30, 2022 and will now be released on July 14, 2023. .

The eighth film in the franchise was supposed to be released on July 7, 2023, but was delayed by Paramount Pictures to June 28, 2024.

The studio remains optimistic about the films and is hoping for a big hit, just like the other six films in the franchise.

The next works in this universe will be directed by Christopher McQuarrie and we are looking forward to seeing Tom Cruise again in Mission: Impossible 7 and 8.