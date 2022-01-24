Mission Impossible 7 And 8 Are Delayed Again: The New Tom Cruise Is Going To 2023 And 2024

Mission Impossible 7: The new installments of the Mission: Impossible saga are forced to delay their releases due to complications with the pandemic in their respective filming Mission Impossible, the famous action saga starring the tireless Tom Cruise in his already legendary role as the secret agent Ethan Hunt, once again receives the impact of the pandemic in full filming of its two new installments, remember, already delayed during 2020. So much so, that Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 have been forced to delay their respective releases. This has been communicated by those responsible, explaining the situation and offering new release dates for both films, now for 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The new adventures of Ethan Hunt will have to wait

And it is that the multinationals of the film industry see how the pandemic has changed the paradigm of productions, from filming to the box office, conditioning such ambitious products at the budget level like never before. For this reason, and in response to the different delays and setbacks in the filming of installments 7 and 8 of the Mission: Impossible saga, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have been forced to delay the release of Mission: Impossible 7 to July 14, 2023 and Mission: Impossible June 8 to June 28, 2024, instead of the planned dates of November 2022 and July 2023, respectively.

“After careful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 in response to delays caused by the pandemic. The new release dates will be July 14, 2023 and June 28, 2024 respectively. We look forward to providing viewers with an unrivaled cinematic experience.”

Recall that the director of Mission: Impossible Fallout, Christopher McQuarrie, is in charge of directing the two new installments of the saga that will feature names like Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney and Charles Parnell, with Tom Cruise in front.