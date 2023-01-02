tvN shared information about what will be in the new episode “Missing: The Other Side 2”!

“The Missing: The Other Side” is a detective fantasy drama about villages inhabited by the souls of people who went missing during their lifetime. Two years later, the series returned for a second season, in which Go Soo, Ho Joon Ho, Ahn So Hee and others perform their roles.

In the newly released footage, Kang Eun-shil (Lee Jung-eun) stands motionless with wide-open eyes, and Go Sang-chul (Nam Hyun-woo) aims a gun at her. On the other hand, Go Sang-chul’s flushed face and wary expression demonstrate a strong sense of vigilance, arousing the curiosity of the audience.

In the next shot, Go Sang Chul falls to the floor, and Kim Wook (Go Soo), Jang Pan Seok (Ho Joon Ho), Kang Eun Sil and Oh Il Yong (Kim Dong Hwi) look down at him. Their confused faces, as if they are surprised by Go Sang Chul’s unexpected movement, increase curiosity.

The production team noted, “How Go Sang-chul appears in the Third Soul Village Industrial Complex will be shown along with a series of events and an unexpected twist. [There will be a development in the story that will make the audience’s hands sweat, so please wait for it.”

“Missing Persons: The Other Side 2” airs every Monday and Tuesday at 20:50. KST.