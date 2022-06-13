Missed the Gov Ball Merch? Music lovers can still buy souvenirs online

If you ran from Glass Animals to Playboi Carti and forgot to take a souvenir, the Governor’s Ball will help you. The New York Music Festival still has 2022-themed merchandise available for a limited time. Here’s how and where you can buy Gov Ball merchandise.

The New York Governors Ball was held at Citi Field in 2022.

In 2022, one of the largest music festivals of the “Big Apple” Governors Ball returned to Citi Field. This year, the three-day event was attended by artists Glass Animals, Flume, Tove Lo, Clairo, Japanese Breakfast, Kaytranada, The Knocks., Becky Gee and others. as well as headliners Halsey, Jay Cole and Kid Cudi.

As in previous years, visitors were offered to buy a variety of goods at Gov Ball 2022. This included long-sleeved shirts, baseball caps, and even T-shirts featuring artists.

Governors Ball Music Festival merchandise is available for online purchase (for a limited time).

One of the most popular products that were sported throughout the festival was a painted T-shirt with a disposable cup on the front. On the back was a list of performers. As in previous years, it was an exclusive collaboration of Gov Ball artists. Ali and AJ have created their own T-shirt that fans can buy at the festival, just like Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal).

Halsey had “One Night Only” shirts available throughout her North American tour, which lasted until the Governor’s Ball. Some fans even bought T-shirts with Halsey’s image the day before her performance.

Some items were sold out at the festival, although most of them can still be bought online. This includes a black short sleeve T-shirt and a model range printed on the back, available for $35 (plus shipping).

The black baseball cap “papa” costs $30 and is decorated with the Gov Ball logo in the shape of an apple. A rat-themed sleep shirt is available for $40, and the full 2022 lineup is also pictured on the back.

However, a message at the top of the website reads: “A limited sale of your favorite Gov Ball item is available until midnight this Sunday! Everything will be made to order and will be delivered by Friday, July 1.”

The goods were available at the Governors Ball Music Festival in 2022.

Of course, some fans received free gifts at the festival, including shimmering Gopuff fanny packs, yellow Supergoop panama hats and even Dunkin gift cards. There was a suggestion during Halsey’s performance and other memorable musical moments captured on social media at the Governor’s Ball.

Now some participants are looking forward to information about the festival next year. Although it is confirmed that Gov Ball will return to New York in 2023, little is known about the upcoming event. In fact, on the festival’s Twitter account, subscribers were asked who should lead the event, some shouted out SZA, Tame Impala and Miley Cyrus.

Fans can learn more about the 2022 products on the festival’s official website or by subscribing to the festival’s newsletter.