Miss Marvel Star Reacts to the bombing Review and Backlash

The star of “Miss Marvel” Iman Vellani very characteristically reflects the attacks and negative reaction in the reviews. The Disney+ series marked Vellani’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kamala Khan, a superhero-obsessed Pakistani-American teenage girl living in Jersey City whose life is turned upside down when she receives a magic bracelet that gives her the ability to use cosmic energy. . While trying to figure out what kind of hero she is, Kamala is also trying to find out about the bracelet’s connection to her family’s past and why a group called Clandestines is chasing him.

In addition to Vellani, the cast of “Miss Marvel” includes Matt Linz, Yasmin Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapoor, Sahagar Sheikh, Laurel Marsden, Rish Shah, Alicia Rainer, Nmra Bucha and Aramis Knight. The series, developed by Bishey K. Ali and led by the directing team of Adil El Arbi and Bilalla Fallah from Batgirl, proved to be a critical hit, gaining wide acclaim for its humor, stylish direction, representation of Muslims and Pakistanis, as well as the starring role of Vellani. Kamala. Despite this, Ms. Marvel has noticed some flaws among toxic viewers, but that doesn’t diminish the show’s lead.

Ahead of the show’s finale, Iman Vellani met with NME to discuss her experience in the MCU. When asked about the bombardment of reviews and the negative reaction to the title, the star Ms. Marvel noted that although she hadn’t seen it firsthand, she knew about it, but she didn’t care, since the show was created for “real Marvel fans.” ” Look what Vellani said below:

“I’m not on social media. Although I hear things my mother tells me. To be honest, it’s pretty funny, and I think a lot of people are scared of change. and Muslim and superhero scare a lot of people. I think it will just rip the Band-Aid off and hopefully people will fall in love with her. This is a show for Marvel fans. If you are a real Marvel fan, if one of these reviewers considers himself a Marvel fan, then this show is for them too. We wanted Miss Marvel to be a love letter for Marvel fans. So yes, I don’t give a damn about them!”

As Vellani notes, viewers expected that Miss Marvel would face a bombardment of reviews and a negative reaction similar to that of Captain Marvel led by Brie Larson a few years earlier. After the premiere of the first episode, many toxic fans began to comment on the bombing of Miss Marvel on IMDb with a large number of 1-star ratings and criticize both the changes in Kamala’s strength and the lighter tone compared to previous MCU titles, namely to follow on the heels. A Moon Knight with a touch of horror. Despite the more critical reaction to the show, Ms. Marvel has since returned to Rotten Tomatoes, receiving an 82 percent approval rating from viewers based on aggregate reviews.

The reaction of the star of “Miss Marvel” to the bombing and the negative reaction of the series largely coincides with the reaction of Kamala herself, who remains loyal to true Marvel fans and wants to provide the best possible product. Viewers in general fell in love with Vellani’s performance as Kamala, despite the changes in her abilities, which caused anticipation of her upcoming appearance on the big screen in “Miracles”, which is due to appear in theaters in July 2023 after repeated filming this summer. In the meantime, viewers can look forward to the exciting finale of “Miss Marvel”, which will be released on Disney+ next Wednesday.