Miss Marvel Screenwriter Reacts to Black Widow Tribute at MCU Show

The screenwriter of Miss Marvel is Bisha K. Ali reacts to the tribute to the Black Widow in the universe. In “Miss Marvel”, Iman Vellani will appear for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a fanatical teenage superheroine Kamala Khan. Kamala will stumble upon her own powers during the series, which will resemble the cosmic powers of her idol, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and eventually she will assume the mantle of Miss Marvel.

“Miss Marvel” will focus heavily on Kamala’s story, but it will also be another new take on the MCU after Blip. In Avengers: Infinity War, there was the most crushing defeat of the MCU heroes when Thanos (Josh Brolin) collected six Infinity Stones and destroyed half of all life in the universe. Then, during the events of Avengers: Finale five years later, the remaining Avengers teamed up to undo Thanos’ flick. After Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) invented time travel, the Avengers split into small teams to travel through time and collect the six Infinity Stones. However, one of the Stones — the Soul Stone — demanded a sacrifice, and Natasha Romanoff, aka the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), exchanged her life for a Stone so that everyone could be returned.

Since there is less than a week left before the release of “Miss Marvel”, the number of promotional materials is starting to grow. A recent shot from the series shows Kamala looking at a poster thanking Black Widow and Iron Man for their sacrifice in the Finale. Bisha K. Ali reacted to the frame on Twitter, explaining how important Natasha’s sacrifice is. See Ali’s reaction below:

Honestly, the way I started talking about the tragedy of Natasha Romanova in the writers’ room… had to. https://t.co/slI592KWQH

— Bisha K. Ali (@bishakali) June 2, 2022

Although the “Finale” was received very positively, one of the dissatisfactions of the audience is connected with the funeral of Tony Stark at the end of the film after his sacrifice for the sake of defeating Thanos. Although Tony’s funeral is a heartwarming scene, many wonder why Natasha didn’t get a similar send—off, given that the two characters made the same sacrifices and both were members of the original team in The Avengers.

Although Natasha didn’t have a funeral scene like Tony in The Finale, her sacrifice is still felt in a lot of recent MCU stories. The scene after the credits of “Black Widow” gave an idea of how Natasha’s death affected her sister Elena Belova (Florence Pugh). Hawkeye then turned Elena against Natasha’s best friend, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), whom Elena blamed for Natasha’s death. Ultimately, the events of the “Finale” continue to spread through new MCU projects, and it will be interesting to learn about Kamala’s thoughts on the sacrifice of such mighty heroes during “Miss Marvel”.