Miss Marvel is really about the relationship between mothers and daughters

The following article contains small spoilers for Episode 4 of “Miss Marvel”.

There were many unexpected twists in the first four episodes of Miss Marvel. While Kamala Khan discovered the magic bracelet and revealed her powers, the Fate Clan were introduced, who later turned out to be villains. But as the teenage superheroine tried to figure out what was going on around her, in fact, the series continued to emphasize how important her relationship was, especially with her mother.

Kamala Imana Vellani and Muniba Zenobia Shroff have been the perfect mother-daughter duo in “Miss Marvel” so far, and they’ve had some sweet moments. Episode 4 also introduced Samina Ahmed’s Sana, and watching Muniba interact with her own mother proved that the three generations of women in the family are very similar. Not only do they have the same DNA and possibly “Nur”, their relationship is interchangeable.

Kamala and Muniba have had a strained relationship ever since Miss Marvel appeared. Muniba gives the impression of a very strict mother who wants her teenage daughter to follow all the rules, which are sometimes influenced by their cultural norms. Kamala cannot go to a party alone, she cannot wear “boring clothes”, and she is constantly reminded of how all her actions affect her future. It may sound like an ordinary day in the life of a teenager, but this particular teenager has abilities that have apparently been passed down from generation to generation in her family.

From the very beginning, Muniba seems to know what the bracelet is capable of, but does not reveal the truth. In the latest episode of “Miss Marvel,” Muniba confirms that her mother Sana told stories about “her wild theories,” which most likely concerned djinn. She moved to the USA to escape from them, but they nevertheless followed her there in the form of a bracelet. She reflects her anger on Kamala, but this ornament binds four generations of women in her family, only strengthening their relationship.

In the past, fans have seen Muniba knock Kamala down at certain points. For example, when Kamala wants to attend AvengerCon, Muniba refuses to let her go unless her father goes with her, and they dress up as “big Hulk and little Hulk”. When Kamala eventually slips away and attends the convention, Muniba expresses her frustration and makes Kamala feel like she is throwing her life to the wind. This is just one example of friction in their relationship, and there are other scenes where Muniba imposes his position of power on his daughter. However, the latest episode of the Disney Plus series changes the situation when the duo arrives in Karachi. Suddenly, their relationship is not the most tense in the series.

As soon as Muniba and Sana meet at Karachi Airport, it turns out that the two of them have luggage, and they will be uncomfortable in each other’s company. While Sana seems genuinely excited to meet her granddaughter Kamala, meeting her own daughter Muniba a few years later doesn’t elicit the same reaction. In all the chaos of the airport, mother and daughter suddenly seem so far away, as if wrapped in a vacuum bubble. Although they greet each other, Sana immediately notices that her daughter has “such dry skin.”

At another point in the episode, Muniba and Sana finally have a heart-to-heart talk when the former cleans the house she grew up in. Sana says that all the boxes of toffee in the house are the ones she kept just now. in case her daughter decided to return to Pakistan one day. Despite their differences, adding this little detail was a good idea, as it will soften the blow that is about to follow. Mother and daughter have different views on why Muniba decided to leave. While the daughter thinks she needs a change because “the neighbors shunned her because of [her] crazy mother,” Sana is convinced that her daughter just wanted to leave her. All she wanted was to share her magical stories with her daughter and talk about their genie heritage, but Muniba wanted her mother to focus on their lives.

This scene says a lot about the relationship between the two women and even about the relationship Muniba shares with his daughter Kamala. She grew up in a house where her mother talked about magic and the “star trail” that saved her life. It only seems fair that she doesn’t want her daughter to follow the same path. So, when the bracelet arrives in a package at their home, Muniba quickly labels it as junk and puts it in the attic. The scene in the last episode where Kamala finds her mother sitting alone in the kitchen eating candy perfectly sums up their entire relationship. When Kamala asks Munibu if she is OK, she quickly replies: “Yes, you know what mothers are like.”